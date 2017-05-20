Lawmakers reject LePage's proposal to eliminate Maine's pet food surcharge
Gov. Paul LePage wants to eliminate a $20 per product, per year surcharge on pet food sold in Maine, which is used mostly to fund cat neutering programs. But the members of a legislative panel, including some Republican lawmakers, have rejected the idea and voted to dedicate more money to the neutering program.
