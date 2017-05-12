It's not surprising LePage is upset a...

It's not surprising LePage is upset about a welfare bill that actually helps poor people

15 hrs ago

Gov. Paul LePage has devoted a lot of bandwidth this week to attacking legislation sponsored by Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon that proposes to use existing, unspent funds to actually help some of the state's poorest residents. LePage must feel as though the legislation, which responds to actual challenges faced by Maine's poorest families, imperils his welfare-slashing legacy.

