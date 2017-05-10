In Portland chef Joshua McFadden's new book, there's a season for every vegetable
When Ava Gene's on Southeast Division Street opened in 2012, the bustling corner spot was most often associated with pasta. As word of mouth spread among Portland food lovers and critics, the message quickly got out that chef Joshua McFadden's inventive vegetable dishes deserved equal attention with the pasta.
