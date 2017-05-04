Impressive Fleet Building for Second ...

Impressive Fleet Building for Second Annual Camden Classics Cup, July 27-29, 2017

Celebrate Great Sailing and All Things Maine and Maritime in Camden, Maine Early Registration Discount Ends May 31st Sign up Today! Camden, Maine: The Camden Classics Cup is on the calendars of classic, vintage, and Spirit of Tradition boat owners looking for the best sailing in New England. Now in its second year, the event opens the classic yacht racing season in Maine and serves as the introduction to Camden Classics Week.

