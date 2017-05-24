How Mary Mayhew consolidated control over Maine's largest state agency

The inner workings of Maine's largest state agency have fundamentally changed during the past six years with Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew at the helm. As Mayhew, who announced her resignation Wednesday, served as the point person for many of Gov. Paul LePage's top political priorities, the department she oversaw became more closed off to public scrutiny, and power over day-to-day affairs became increasingly centralized in Mayhew's office, rather than in the Department of Health and Human Services' six offices that administer state programs and services.

