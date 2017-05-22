High school boys and girls tennis
While high school tennis traditionally is a team sport, individual players put their respective skills to the test on courts during the annual Maine Principals' Association state singles qualifiers on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 at sites throughout the state. Of the four Midcoast schools that offers tennis - Camden Hills of Rockport, Belfast, Oceanside of Rockland/Thomaston and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro - four navigated through the talented pool of topnotch players and onto the Round of 48, to be played Friday, May 26 at Colby College in Waterville.
