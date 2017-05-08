High paying masonry career in 9 month...

High paying masonry career in 9 months with training from Maine School of Masonry

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

William Ellis, an instructor with a professional engineering background, stands in front of a fireplace he designed and built at the Maine School of Masonry. Andrew Ryba worked as a professional landscaper in Mass., after graduation from the Maine School of Masonry Andy will be able to offer landscape clients stone and brick work options for their properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... Mon joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC