Guided Bog Walk at Hidden Valley Natu...

Guided Bog Walk at Hidden Valley Nature Center

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Join Hildy Ellis, Coordinator at Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District, as she leads participants on a walk along the margins of the bog at Midcoast Conservancy's Hidden Valley Nature Center on from 10 am to 12 pm. A 220-foot boardwalk extends into the heart of the wetland, making it possible for visitors to interact with a fascinating, but incredibly delicate ecosystem, and to witness the spring explosion of plant life there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... 20 hr joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC