Grand Opening for the United Farmers Market of Maine
On Saturday, May 27 - just in time for Memorial Day weekend - the United Farmers Market of Maine invites everyone to come celebrate its first day with a grand opening event from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Located at the former Mathews Brothers Door and Windows building in downtown Belfast , the United Farmers Market of Maine is the only, year-round, permanent indoor farmers and artisans market on the entire midcoast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
