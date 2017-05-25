Grand Opening for the United Farmers Market of Maine

On Saturday, May 27 - just in time for Memorial Day weekend - the United Farmers Market of Maine invites everyone to come celebrate its first day with a grand opening event from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Located at the former Mathews Brothers Door and Windows building in downtown Belfast , the United Farmers Market of Maine is the only, year-round, permanent indoor farmers and artisans market on the entire midcoast.

