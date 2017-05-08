From universities to family farms, sustainable energy is everywhere in Maine
Electrical lines leading to some of the solar panels installed on buildings at the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association fairground in Unity. Electrical lines leading to some of the solar panels installed on buildings at the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association fairground in Unity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|20 hr
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC