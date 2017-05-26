Franco-American veterans honored in L...

Franco-American veterans honored in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Me- Multiple exhibits and a program honoring veterans representing each generation, from World War I, World War II, Vietnam, the Cold War and including the recent conflicts in the Middle East, were present and accounted for at the May 23, "Franco-Americans in International Service", at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College , hosted by the Franco-American Collection. Certainly, those who filled the USM LAC exhibit hall, and conference room, attended to learn and remember all who served.

