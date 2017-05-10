Former critics sign letter asking to preserve Maine's monument
Richard Schmidt III , Patten town council chairman, and Ray Foss, Patten town manager, explain how visitors to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument will travel through Patten on their way to the northern entrance, Sept. 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|Mon
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC