Exhibit: Marbled Landscapes

Exhibit: Marbled Landscapes

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

During the month of June, Maine artist Jonathan Byrer will exhibit enamel paintings at the Blue Hill Public Library in a show titled Marbled Landscapes. He uses a technique of pouring layers of enamel paints onto the canvas, mixing colors that are set in place when dry but that still seem liquid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) 23 hr Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC