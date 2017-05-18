Exhibit: Marbled Landscapes
During the month of June, Maine artist Jonathan Byrer will exhibit enamel paintings at the Blue Hill Public Library in a show titled Marbled Landscapes. He uses a technique of pouring layers of enamel paints onto the canvas, mixing colors that are set in place when dry but that still seem liquid.
