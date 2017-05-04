Everyday Pottery to open studio for Maine Pottery Tour
Sunday, May 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyday Pottery Studio will open its doors for the Maine Pottery Tour on Saturday May 6 from 10-5 and Sunday May 7 from 11-4. Everyday Pottery is the work of Mary Trotochaud who forms functional stoneware pottery on the wheel which is created for everyday use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|14 hr
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|Wed
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|Wed
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|Wed
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC