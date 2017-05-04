Everyday Pottery to open studio for Maine Pottery Tour

Sunday, May 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyday Pottery Studio will open its doors for the Maine Pottery Tour on Saturday May 6 from 10-5 and Sunday May 7 from 11-4. Everyday Pottery is the work of Mary Trotochaud who forms functional stoneware pottery on the wheel which is created for everyday use.

