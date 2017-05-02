Eliot Cutler is recruiting independents to run for the Maine Legislature
Two-time independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler continues to play a key role in charting the future of Maine's non-party movement. Next year will bring a key election for independents in the state: Mainers passed a first-in-the-nation system of ranked-choice voting in 2016 and while it's stuck in the state's high court over constitutional questions, it may give non-party candidates a lift in future elections.
