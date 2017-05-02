Eliot Cutler is recruiting independen...

Eliot Cutler is recruiting independents to run for the Maine Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Two-time independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler continues to play a key role in charting the future of Maine's non-party movement. Next year will bring a key election for independents in the state: Mainers passed a first-in-the-nation system of ranked-choice voting in 2016 and while it's stuck in the state's high court over constitutional questions, it may give non-party candidates a lift in future elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Spectrum Sucks Tue Xar 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13) Apr 14 Adam Perry 12
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Apr 13 Raw 18
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days Apr 8 longtail 1
News President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer... Apr 6 longtail 1
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Apr '17 Bob 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,736,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC