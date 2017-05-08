Dr. Louisa Barnhart receives a Lifetime Achievment Award from the...
Dr. Louisa Barnhart was awarded the Dr. Ulrich B. Jacobsohn Lifetime Achievement Award for "providing and advocating excellent treatment for Maine citizens with psychiatric disorders." She received this distinguished award at the Maine Association of Psychiatric Physicians' 11th Annual Spring Program on April 28th in Freeport.
