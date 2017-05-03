Despite craft brewery boom, Big Beer still rules Maine
As more than 90 breweries have piled into Maine's growing craft beer scene, Maine-based brewers are slowly but surely racking up an increasing share of the in-state beer market. Maine brewers have steadily increased their share of total beer sales since 2012, accounting for about 12.1 percent of all beer sold in Maine last year, according to state data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|8 hr
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|8 hr
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|15 hr
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC