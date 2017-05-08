Democrats push LePage to tap unused federal funds to aid poor Mainers
Among the elements of Gideon's wide-ranging bill are requirements for the state to use federal grants to expand access to child care; establish a housing voucher program for TANF recipients and families whose housing costs exceed 50 percent of their income; increase the maximum TANF benefit to the average of nearby states; expand transportation programs; and create the Addiction Prevention and Family Stabilization Program.
