Democrats push LePage to tap unused federal funds to aid poor Mainers

Among the elements of Gideon's wide-ranging bill are requirements for the state to use federal grants to expand access to child care; establish a housing voucher program for TANF recipients and families whose housing costs exceed 50 percent of their income; increase the maximum TANF benefit to the average of nearby states; expand transportation programs; and create the Addiction Prevention and Family Stabilization Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.