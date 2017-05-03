Current & Coming
"Light Reveals," a show of paintings by Marilyn Turtz, will open May 5 with a 5 to 8 p.m. First Friday Art Walk reception at Rockland's downtown Dowling Walsh Gallery. Pictured is "Dark Trees at Penobscot Bay," an oil on wood.
