Convicted Child Molester Working For ...

Convicted Child Molester Working For Maine's Largest Left-Wing Group

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Caller

Lane was seen working with young volunteers and attending events with the group on several occasions, despite the fact that he has two convictions for sexually assaulting a minor child, according to a report from Main First Media. The site published several pictures that show Lane attending a "refugee solidarity event" with several young participants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Sat Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC