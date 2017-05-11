Conditional Commutations Will Allow Individuals Re-Entry to Maine Workforce
AUGUSTA – As part of the LePage Administration's comprehensive approach to modernize and improve the Maine State Prison system, Governor Paul R. LePage has begun the process to grant conditional commutation orders for individuals deemed to be lower-risk offenders to allow them to re-enter the workforce. The Department of Corrections has begun the process of submitting recommendations to the Governor for conditional commutations that will provide inmates from throughout the Maine State Prison System with pathways to employment.
