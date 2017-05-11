Conditional Commutations Will Allow I...

Conditional Commutations Will Allow Individuals Re-Entry to Maine Workforce

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: State of Maine

AUGUSTA – As part of the LePage Administration's comprehensive approach to modernize and improve the Maine State Prison system, Governor Paul R. LePage has begun the process to grant conditional commutation orders for individuals deemed to be lower-risk offenders to allow them to re-enter the workforce. The Department of Corrections has begun the process of submitting recommendations to the Governor for conditional commutations that will provide inmates from throughout the Maine State Prison System with pathways to employment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... 6 hr longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC