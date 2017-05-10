City council speaker calls for jails ...

City council speaker calls for jails chief to step down

12 hrs ago

The New York City Council speaker is calling for the resignation of the head of the city's jail system, citing a lack of confidence in his leadership. Democratic Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito on Wednesday broke with the city's mayor in calling for Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Ponte to step down.

