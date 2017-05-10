City council speaker calls for jails chief to step down
The New York City Council speaker is calling for the resignation of the head of the city's jail system, citing a lack of confidence in his leadership. Democratic Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito on Wednesday broke with the city's mayor in calling for Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Ponte to step down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|19 hr
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC