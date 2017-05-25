Cash flow problems stall Maine wind farm development
After a decade of rapid growth, wind energy in Maine has hit the doldrums. No big new wind projects are likely to go live anytime soon, and it could cost billions to unlock enough of the state's wind resource - the best in the region - to serve southern New England's thirst for renewable energy.
