BWW Interview: An Evening of 'Short S...

BWW Interview: An Evening of 'Short Stories' and a Song...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

" The All Night Strut has a songbook to die for! It may not be as riotously funny as The Irish and How They Got Way was," says Maine State Music Theatre's Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark , but I know from experience that the audience will leave the theatre exhilarated!" Clark, who will co-produce the show with Anita Stewart, Artistic Director of Portland Stage, describes the musical revue as "a collection of vignettes, each of which plays out before the next one begins. It is sort of like an evening of short stories that paints a colorful and poignant picture of 20th century America in the years of the Great Depression, World War II, and the post-war."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... May 23 longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,321,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC