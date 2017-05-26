BWW Interview: An Evening of 'Short Stories' and a Song...

" The All Night Strut has a songbook to die for! It may not be as riotously funny as The Irish and How They Got Way was," says Maine State Music Theatre's Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark , but I know from experience that the audience will leave the theatre exhilarated!" Clark, who will co-produce the show with Anita Stewart, Artistic Director of Portland Stage, describes the musical revue as "a collection of vignettes, each of which plays out before the next one begins. It is sort of like an evening of short stories that paints a colorful and poignant picture of 20th century America in the years of the Great Depression, World War II, and the post-war."

