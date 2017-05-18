Breast Care Specialists of Maine Achieves Full Accreditation for Another Three-Years

Breast Care Specialists of Maine, a department of Mercy Hospital, has achieved its third three-year full accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers , which is administered by the American College of Surgeons. The NAPBC accreditation was granted to Breast Care Specialists of Maine after the program volunteered to undergo a rigorous evaluation and review of its performance and compliance with NAPBC's standards.

