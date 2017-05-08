Bill to create New Mainers Office would target Lewiston
A proposal to create an Office of New Mainers aims to attract and educate immigrants who might make Maine home. Coping with the state's shrinking workforce and aging population, supporters said, will take a concerted effort to convince immigrants that Maine offers them a good chance of success.
