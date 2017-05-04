Belfast Rotary offers 'Kilted Canter,' 'Bug Run' 5K road races this summer
The Belfast Rotary will host a pair of 5-kilometer road races this summer, both in conjunction with high-profile city events. The "Kilted Canter" 5K run/walk, which is part of the Maine Celtic Celebration weekend, will be on Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. at Belfast Area High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC