Belfast Rotary offers 'Kilted Canter,' 'Bug Run' 5K road races this summer

The Belfast Rotary will host a pair of 5-kilometer road races this summer, both in conjunction with high-profile city events. The "Kilted Canter" 5K run/walk, which is part of the Maine Celtic Celebration weekend, will be on Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. at Belfast Area High School.

