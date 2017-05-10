Belfast Historical Society Program

"Frank Field's View From High Street: Frozen Tomatoes, Wandering Cows, and Belfast Mid-19th Century," will be the topic of the Belfast Historical Society's meeting at 7:00 pm on Monday May 22, in the Abbott Room of the Belfast Free Library. Kay Retzlaff, Professor of English, University of Maine will present a slice of mid-19th century life.

