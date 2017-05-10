Attend an informational session to obtain valuable information for...
Anyone looking for employment or resources to bolster your resume, should drop by the 10th ANNUAL REGIONAL JOB & RESOURCES FAIR for the Pittsfield Area - Conveniently located in Central Maine & the Sebasticook Valley. This fair is open to people from any town and any county.
