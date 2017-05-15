At crunch time, Maine's budget talks move to back rooms and dark corners
"PLEASE NOTE: The committee will likely continue to break for caucus during, or in lieu of, scheduled budget work sessions." Those words appeared Sunday in a summary of the work on the biennial state budget that is left to be done by the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, and they mean the budget crunch is upon us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC