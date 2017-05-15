At crunch time, Maine's budget talks ...

At crunch time, Maine's budget talks move to back rooms and dark corners

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

"PLEASE NOTE: The committee will likely continue to break for caucus during, or in lieu of, scheduled budget work sessions." Those words appeared Sunday in a summary of the work on the biennial state budget that is left to be done by the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, and they mean the budget crunch is upon us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Apr 24 Snowman 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC