As LePage eyes early release for inmates, lawmakers prep fight to save Down East prison
Maine lawmakers said Tuesday that they're considering a bid to fund a Machiasport prison slated for closure by Gov. Paul LePage as the governor partially confirmed rumors that he'd be commuting prisoners' sentences. The Republican governor's office pitched the commutation plan - details of which were scarce Tuesday afternoon - as a workforce re-entry program in a news release , but Sen. Joyce Maker, R-Calais, and a union official said that the LePage administration was trying to create space in Maine's prison system for Downeast Correctional Facility inmates by moving to commute at least 45 sentences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|17 hr
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC