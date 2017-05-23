As LePage eyes early release for inma...

As LePage eyes early release for inmates, lawmakers prep fight to save Down East prison

17 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine lawmakers said Tuesday that they're considering a bid to fund a Machiasport prison slated for closure by Gov. Paul LePage as the governor partially confirmed rumors that he'd be commuting prisoners' sentences. The Republican governor's office pitched the commutation plan - details of which were scarce Tuesday afternoon - as a workforce re-entry program in a news release , but Sen. Joyce Maker, R-Calais, and a union official said that the LePage administration was trying to create space in Maine's prison system for Downeast Correctional Facility inmates by moving to commute at least 45 sentences.

Chicago, IL

