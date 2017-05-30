Another Summer, under the tent

Another Summer, under the tent

Saturday May 27 Read more: Herald Gazette

For the fifth year, Waldoboro Word of Life Church is holding a Summer of Praise under the tent at the top of the hill at Maine Top Mill, Route 1 across from Ralph's Homes. The church sets up the tent to allow those who attend different churches, who don't regularly attend at all and who are passing through, to come together for Sunday evening praise and worship services a and gospel concerts every Friday night.

