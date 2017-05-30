Another Summer, under the tent
For the fifth year, Waldoboro Word of Life Church is holding a Summer of Praise under the tent at the top of the hill at Maine Top Mill, Route 1 across from Ralph's Homes. The church sets up the tent to allow those who attend different churches, who don't regularly attend at all and who are passing through, to come together for Sunday evening praise and worship services a and gospel concerts every Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC