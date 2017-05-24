Another small Maine hospital to stop delivering babies
Calais Regional Hospital will close its obstetrics department, a move that will leave Washington County with just one hospital fully equipped to deliver newborns. Since 2007, the hospital's delivery rate has dropped from more than 100 births annually to just 60 last year, according to a statement from Calais Regional.
