Another small Maine hospital to stop ...

Another small Maine hospital to stop delivering babies

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Calais Regional Hospital will close its obstetrics department, a move that will leave Washington County with just one hospital fully equipped to deliver newborns. Since 2007, the hospital's delivery rate has dropped from more than 100 births annually to just 60 last year, according to a statement from Calais Regional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa... 18 hr longtail 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC