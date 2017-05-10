Analysis: Does Maine have $150 million of unspent federal cash?

House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, this week unveiled her wide-ranging Leveraging Investments in Families Today bill, which aims to expand and enhance social service programs with federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grant money that she says has gone unspent. However, both the legislative and executive branches have said Gideon is correct about the funding, though as with most of these conflicts, it's not purely black and white.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.