ACLU Opposes Maine Bill Criminalizing Female Genital Mutilation
The American Civil Liberties Union launched a vocal opposition this week against a Maine bill criminalizing female genital mutilation , Mainely Media reports. Republican Rep. Heather Sirocki is sponsoring the bill , saying that it would classify performing FGM as a Class B crime in the state, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|May 23
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC