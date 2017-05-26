ACLU Opposes Maine Bill Criminalizing...

ACLU Opposes Maine Bill Criminalizing Female Genital Mutilation

Read more: The Daily Caller

The American Civil Liberties Union launched a vocal opposition this week against a Maine bill criminalizing female genital mutilation , Mainely Media reports. Republican Rep. Heather Sirocki is sponsoring the bill , saying that it would classify performing FGM as a Class B crime in the state, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

