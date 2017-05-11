A 'World' of success! Maine Credit Union League's...
Capitalizing on a theme, "Maine's credit unions - A World of Opportunities," that highlighted the strong growth of Maine's credit unions, the 2017 Maine Credit Union League's 79th Annual Meeting and Convention, was an out-of-this-world success. The Convention, held May 19-20 in Portland, attracted nearly 875 attendees, the largest crowd in decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UNH study: Poor Maine children need early educa...
|11 hr
|longtail
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC