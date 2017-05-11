500 Maine middle school students to present Samantha Smith Challenge...
Ten Maine middle schools and more than 500 Maine middle school students have spent the last several months working to solve pressing issues in their communities and the world through the third annual Samantha Smith Challenge. They will share their community service work and ideas for positive change at Thomas College on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "I am once again thrilled to see how eagerly and deeply these young students take on tough moral and social issues and work towards real solutions.
