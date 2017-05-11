500 Maine middle school students to p...

500 Maine middle school students to present Samantha Smith Challenge...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Ten Maine middle schools and more than 500 Maine middle school students have spent the last several months working to solve pressing issues in their communities and the world through the third annual Samantha Smith Challenge. They will share their community service work and ideas for positive change at Thomas College on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "I am once again thrilled to see how eagerly and deeply these young students take on tough moral and social issues and work towards real solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) May 20 Paul 6
News Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M... May 10 longtail 1
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... May 8 joe 13
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) May 4 Sidehillgouger 19
News Here's your license, now get into that voting b... May 3 longtail 1
News Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b... May 3 longtail 1
Spectrum Sucks May 3 JOHN CHUCKMAN 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC