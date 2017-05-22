4 River Glen RD

4 River Glen RD

2 hrs ago

Lovely new 3 -4 bedroom year round or vacation home situated in a serene setting nearby to Bethel Village and Sunday River Ski Resort. Located at River Glen on the Androscoggin with deeded right of way to the recreation on the River.

Chicago, IL

