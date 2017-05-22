4 River Glen RD
Lovely new 3 -4 bedroom year round or vacation home situated in a serene setting nearby to Bethel Village and Sunday River Ski Resort. Located at River Glen on the Androscoggin with deeded right of way to the recreation on the River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|May 20
|Paul
|6
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC