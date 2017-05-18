18 Sitting Senators Were in Office During Bill Clinton's Impeachment. Here's How They Voted
With the exception of Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Richard Shelby of Alabama, they all voted on party lines, with Republicans finding Clinton guilty of both perjury and obstruction of justice and Democrats finding him not guilty on both charges.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former critics sign letter asking to preserve M...
|May 10
|longtail
|1
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|May 8
|joe
|13
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Sidehillgouger
|19
|Here's your license, now get into that voting b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Maine bill to protect bees withdrawn after ag b...
|May 3
|longtail
|1
|Spectrum Sucks
|May 3
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
