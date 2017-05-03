10 native Mainers complete rigorous journey to becoming game wardens
Ten new Maine game wardens graduated on April 27, from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The graduates are Kale Oleary from Fort Kent , Harry Wiegman from Leeds, Taylor Valente from Gray-New Gloucester, Camden Akins from Winslow, Kyle Franklin from Durham, John Carter from Orrington, Nick Raymond from Winslow , Megan Miller from Pittsfield, Lauren Roddy from Belgrade, and Kayle Hamilton from Buxton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spectrum Sucks
|5 hr
|JOHN CHUCKMAN
|2
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr '17
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC