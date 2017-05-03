10 native Mainers complete rigorous j...

10 native Mainers complete rigorous journey to becoming game wardens

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Ten new Maine game wardens graduated on April 27, from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The graduates are Kale Oleary from Fort Kent , Harry Wiegman from Leeds, Taylor Valente from Gray-New Gloucester, Camden Akins from Winslow, Kyle Franklin from Durham, John Carter from Orrington, Nick Raymond from Winslow , Megan Miller from Pittsfield, Lauren Roddy from Belgrade, and Kayle Hamilton from Buxton.

