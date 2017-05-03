10 native Mainers complete rigorous journey to becoming game wardens

Ten new Maine game wardens graduated on April 27, from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The graduates are Kale Oleary from Fort Kent , Harry Wiegman from Leeds, Taylor Valente from Gray-New Gloucester, Camden Akins from Winslow, Kyle Franklin from Durham, John Carter from Orrington, Nick Raymond from Winslow , Megan Miller from Pittsfield, Lauren Roddy from Belgrade, and Kayle Hamilton from Buxton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.