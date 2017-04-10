Zopp: a watercolor a week
Midcoast artist Dudley Zopp has committed to restore balance to her just-off-Route-1 habitat and, as a way to learn from the landscape, is painting one watercolor a week for the rest of the year. The first ones in the series were done in the studio, but as the weather improves she will be working more on site, documenting favorite places around her property.
