Why Maine should stop ignoring the growing number of men missing from work

16 hrs ago

It's no secret that Maine is short on workers: The unemployment rate of 3 percent is the lowest in four decades , and warnings about the state's impending workforce shortage abound. Around 37,000 Maine men in their prime working years, ages 25 to 54, are neither working nor looking for work , according to data from the Maine Department of Labor's Center for Workforce Research and Information.

