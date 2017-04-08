We asked how to attract younger peopl...

We asked how to attract younger people to Maine. Here's what you said.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine is the oldest state in the U.S., and the average age of residents is creeping up every year. Greater numbers of older Mainers are starting to retire, and there aren't enough younger workers to fill all the vacancies left behind, What can Maine do to attract more young people to Maine and encourage those already here to stay? That was the question that the More than 200 people gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn on Friday, March 31. From ways to support entrepreneurial activity, to policies to attract families, attendees answered specific questions and shared ideas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days 21 hr longtail 1
News President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer... Apr 6 longtail 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Apr 2 Heil Hitler 16
News Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e... Apr 1 Bob 1
Where can I live in my RV all year? Mar 27 CMD81 1
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... Mar 16 Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,157,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC