We asked how to attract younger people to Maine. Here's what you said.
Maine is the oldest state in the U.S., and the average age of residents is creeping up every year. Greater numbers of older Mainers are starting to retire, and there aren't enough younger workers to fill all the vacancies left behind, What can Maine do to attract more young people to Maine and encourage those already here to stay? That was the question that the More than 200 people gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn on Friday, March 31. From ways to support entrepreneurial activity, to policies to attract families, attendees answered specific questions and shared ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|21 hr
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC