VStv Heard on the Street April 24
"I've been giving my dog Bravecto, it's a chewable and lasts three months and seems to do the trick... For myself, I just sort of check myself over once I get out of the woods and make sure I don't have any ticks on me. I've also recently purchased something at French and Brawn, I think it was called "Tick Me Off," also another herbal thing you can wipe on you and there's a bunch of different essential oils you can use as well."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|18 hr
|Snowman
|2
|The Hope House Sucks - Bangor Maine (Mar '13)
|Apr 14
|Adam Perry
|12
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Raw
|18
|Maine's Health at Risk from Dirty Air Days
|Apr 8
|longtail
|1
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|Apr 6
|longtail
|1
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC