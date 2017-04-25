VA working to reduce opiate use, but may not meet state deadline for some patients
Doctors at the federal veterans hospital in Augusta will face penalties if they don't meet a July 1 deadline to wean patients down to a lower levels of prescription opioid medication, the state says. But a hospital administrator says that state regulations don't apply to the federally operated VA Togus Medical Center, and that the hospital has been working for nearly two years to taper its patients down and align with the state's new rules, which go into effect July 1. "Our goal is by July 1 to get as many people as possibly below that 100 [morphine milligram equivalents]," said Dr. Stephen Sears, VA Maine Healthcare System chief of staff.
