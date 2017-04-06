Unhappy with LePage budget, Maine Democrats to unveil their own

Good morning from Augusta, where legislative Democrats are promising to unveil an alternative to Gov. Paul LePage's budget proposal today as Republicans say they're drawing a thick line on eliminating This is becoming a regular piece of budget negotiations in Augusta: It'll come just a shade under two years to the day since Democrats which eschewed LePage's income tax cuts for high earners, kept lower sales and meals tax rates and increased municipal funding. is similar to the one he released in 2015, but it could be argued that it's less aggressive in the big picture, getting Maine to a flat 5.75 income tax, while only broadening and not raising the sales tax and making only a small corporate income tax cut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.