Unhappy with LePage budget, Maine Democrats to unveil their own
Good morning from Augusta, where legislative Democrats are promising to unveil an alternative to Gov. Paul LePage's budget proposal today as Republicans say they're drawing a thick line on eliminating This is becoming a regular piece of budget negotiations in Augusta: It'll come just a shade under two years to the day since Democrats which eschewed LePage's income tax cuts for high earners, kept lower sales and meals tax rates and increased municipal funding. is similar to the one he released in 2015, but it could be argued that it's less aggressive in the big picture, getting Maine to a flat 5.75 income tax, while only broadening and not raising the sales tax and making only a small corporate income tax cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's Budget Targets 207,722 Mainer...
|8 hr
|longtail
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|Heil Hitler
|16
|Ex-legislator pleads not guilty to defrauding e...
|Apr 1
|Bob
|1
|Where can I live in my RV all year?
|Mar 27
|CMD81
|1
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC