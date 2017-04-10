UCP of Maine's Bridges Program to Participate in Autism Society of Maine's Walk for Autism
On Sunday, April 30, 2017 from Noon to 2pm UCP of Maine's early childhood education program, Bridges, will be participating in the Autism Society of Maine's 15th Annual Walk for Autism at the University of Maine in Bangor. Andrea Richards, Director of Early Childhood Services for UCP of Maine, recently shared "The Bridges program has been participating in the walk for several years now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
