Two UMaine Intermedia Faculty member receive Maine Arts Commission Fellowship
The University of Maine Intermedia MFA department would like to congratulate faculty member Amy Stacey Curtis and Susan Bickford as recipients of the 2017 Maine Arts Commission Fellowship. The MAC awards seven artists with this prestigious award and grants artists with prizes of $5000 to contribute to their practice and research.
