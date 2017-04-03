Travel Tuesdays with Holly Twining from Maine Yoga Adventures
Holly Twining, Orono resident and founder of Maine Yoga Adventures, will share her adventures of surfing, sunsets, zip lining and more in Costa Rica. Enjoy videos and photos by Holly and Dori McCormick, professional photographer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
