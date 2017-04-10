Three Maine Construction Firms Recognized for Best Projects of 2016
Augusta, Maine April 12, 2017-The Associated General Contractors of Maine recognized four projects as the best of 2016 in a celebration at the Augusta Civic Center. The annual celebration is a kick-off to the upcoming construction season and a chance for firms to compete for the Build Maine Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
